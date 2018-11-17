Woman held for suspected love triangle stabbing death in St Ann

The Runaway Bay police in St Ann on Friday arrested a woman for the stabbing death of another woman in the community of Belle Air Phase 2 in the parish on Thursday.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by the police as no charge has yet been laid against her.

The nude body of the deceased woman was found with multiple stab wounds in a section of the community known as ‘Crocodile City’ early Thursday morning. She is yet to be identified.

The suspect is believed to have stabbed the woman after she went to the home of her spouse at about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and saw the woman asleep. According to claims going the rounds on social media, the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck and other sections of her upper body.

The victim reportedly woke up during the attack and ran outside in the nude before she succumbed to her injuries.

On Thursday the police appealed for the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased woman.