Woman found shot to death in Montego Bay

A 51-year-old woman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in a motor vehicle along a roadway, in St James on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Annis Lewis Kerr. She was killed in the Bogue area of Montego Bay.

Reports by the Freeport police are that shortly after 5:00 p.m., residents living in Bogue Hill came upon a person slumped around the steering wheel of a white Vitz motorcar, and raised an alarm.

The police rushed to the scene and discovered Kerr’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.