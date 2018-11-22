Woman allegedly kills her elderly father in St Ann

The daughter of an elderly St Ann man is expected to be slapped with a murder charge after he succumbed to stab wounds which were reportedly inflicted by her during a dispute.

The senior citizen, who was admitted at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital for over a week, died on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Smith, a mason of Alexandria, St Ann.

Reports are that sometime after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11, Smith and his daughter had an argument, which later escalated.

During an ensuing altercation, the woman reportedly used a knife to stab Smith several times to his body, including his head.

She later fled the scene, but turned herself over to investigators three days after the incident.

Smith, who had been hospitalised since the incident, died on Monday after his condition deteriorated.

According to a police source, his daughter, who remains in the custody of the police, is to undergo further questioning before a murder charge is expected to be laid against her.