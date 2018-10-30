Water Disruptions For Areas Served By NWC’s Constant Spring Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that, in order to facilitate urgent repair works along the company’s pipeline network, it will be necessary to suspend operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, a number of communities served by the water supply facility are likely to experience low water or no water conditions until regular operations are restored at the plant.

Areas affected: Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road, Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Waltham Park Road, Olympic Way, Bay Farm Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Road and Gardens, Half-Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Spanish Town Road and Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensboro and Roehampton

The NWC urges its customers to store water for use during the period of disruption and seeks to assure them that every effort will be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.