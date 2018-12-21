Ward Theatre renovation set for completion next September

The renovation of the 106-year-old Ward Theatre in downtown Kingston, which is under way, is slated for completion in 2019.

This was announced by Kingston Mayor, Senator Delroy Williams, at a recent function.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which Williams chairs, is jointly spearheading the project with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The mayor said the work, which is about 80 per cent complete, is expected to be concluded in September 2019, adding that “I believe we will all be proud of the building (when) we have done the renovations.”

He was speaking during the recent launch of the Alpha Mercy Historical Centre project, located on the Alpha Campus on South Camp Road in Kingston.

Senator Williams said work carried out on the theatre to date, includes the installation of a waterproof membrane on the roof; the fitting of counter tops and basins in one restroom and four changing rooms; installation of drywall ceiling and sanitary fixtures; and wall repairs.

Kingston Mayor, Senator Delroy Williams

He contended that the historic building, which is a prominent feature in the downtown Kingston redevelopment plan, is a potential tourist attraction that can aid in transforming the nation’s capital into a “destination city” for visitors.

The Ward Theatre was presented as a gift to the city in 1912 by then Custos of Kingston, Colonel Charles Ward. The site it occupies has been in continuous use as a theatre since the 1770s.

Meanwhile, Senator Williams advised that the KSAMC is partnering with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) to restore the clock tower and war memorial in Cross Roads, St Andrew.

He said the KSAMC is seeking funding for the undertaking, which will include renovating the edifice’s exterior and installing paving stones along the area around the tower.

The landmark was built to honour the memory of servicemen from Kingston and St Andrew who fought and died in World War II.

Senator Williams said the project is significant in light of the fact that Kingston has a rich history that “is not celebrated”.

Added the mayor: “We do not see our history permeating our city, and that is a problem. Part of instilling pride in our city and our country, and part of creating this destination city which is part of the vision we have for Kingston, is that we have to (live) our history within our city.”