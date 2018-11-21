Vybz Kartel co-convict awaits verdict in shooting trial

Kahira Jones will stand inside the prisoners’ dock Wednesday morning at the Corporate Area Gun Court, awaiting the verdict of High Court Judge Lisa Palmer Hamilton in his trial for allegedly shooting a man nine years ago.

The development comes four years and seven months after Jones was handed a mandatory life sentence along with dancehall star, Adija ‘Vybz Kartel’ Palmer, and two other men for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Jones is on trial for the 2009 shooting of Chevallo Rodney in Waterford, Portmore, home of Kartel’s infamous ‘Gaza’ Empire.

The trial proceeded under Section 31(D)A of the Evidence Act because Rodney, who survived the 2009 shooting, was murdered two years ago.

The Crown, represented by Hodine Williams, has alleged that on the morning of December 15, 2009, Rodney was in his backyard when he was approached by Jones, who was known to him.

Jones allegedly asked Rodney for water before attacking him with a gun. During a struggle that ensued between the two men, Rodney was shot twice but had managed to disarm Jones.

The prosecution closed its case after the court heard evidence from police personnel including investigating officer Jason McKay. Jones took the stand in his defence after a lengthy no-case submission by defence council Kamika Harris was rejected by Justice Palmer Hamilton.

The closely watched case has suffered from various setbacks such as a police witness who had migrated and the postponement of court dates due to the unavailability of the defence.

Jones was out on bail for the alleged offence when he was implicated in the killing of ‘Lizard’, along with Vybz Kartel, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell and Andre St John.

All four men were convicted in April 2014 and handed mandatory life sentences in the 65-day trial said to be the longest in Jamaica’s history.