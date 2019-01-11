VIDEO: Three suspects held for MoBay robbery caught on camera

Three suspects in relation to an armed robbery at a supermarket in Montego Bay, St James on New Year’s Eve night, have been taken into custody by the Montego Bay police.

The men have been implicated as suspects among four males who carried out the armed robbery at a Chinese-operated supermarket in the second city on December 31.

The footage of the robbery, which went viral, showed the group of men, with at least one clearly armed with a pistol, robbing the establishment after attacking and subduing a security guard who was positioned at the entrance to the establishment.

The police held the three men at a guesthouse along Church Street in Montego Bay during an operation early on Wednesday morning of this week.

Detectives from the Freeport Police Station are further investigating the robbery.