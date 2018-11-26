VIDEO: Cops probe incident of guards delivering a ‘public beating’

The police have launched an investigation following the release of a video on social media showing two security guards at a fast food outlet landing blows on a man who entered the entity.

The three-minute video shows an enraged security guard kicking the man several times, while another guard uses a chair to strike the man, who appears to be in his late 40s in the head.

Guards Tussle With Man At Fast Food Outlet An employee of the fast food outlet is subsequently seen pulling the guards from the scene of the attack.

The man who was being beaten then walks away.

The police said they have seen the video and are trying to determine its authenticity, along with the time and location of the incident, to assist in their investigation.

Social media users who have since reacted in shock at the video, have suggested that the incident took place in St Catherine.

The police said they are so far unable to speak on the contents of the video, including even to confirm if the video was of an incident in Jamaica, but said they are actively looking into the matter.