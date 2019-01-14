Vendor shot dead in Ocho Rios; second killing there in three days

The St Ann police have launched a probe into the shooting death of a vendor in a section of Content Gardens in Ocho Rios in the parish on Saturday.

The deceased man has been identified as 32-year-old Davin Grey, alias ‘Short Man’, of Content Gardens.

It is alleged that about 6:10 p.m., residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers found Grey’s body with several gunshot wounds on a roadway in an area of the community known as ‘Gully’.

Grey’s killing came three days after the shooting death of 27-year-old taxi operator, Adrian Tracey, in his community of Shaw Park, also in Ocho Rios.

Police reports are that on Wednesday night, January 9, at about 11:00 p.m., residents heard explosions coming from a section of Shaw Park, and summoned the police.

On their arrival, police personnel found Tracey slumped over the front passenger side of his motor vehicle with multiple bullet wounds.

The Ocho Rios police are investigating both incidents.