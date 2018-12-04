US citizen sues after being almost mistakenly deported to Jamaica

A United States-born citizen who was almost deported to Jamaica despite his protestations is suing a local sheriff whose deputies reportedly detained him on behalf of federal agents who wanted him deported.

The Florida-based Peter Brown filed the federal lawsuit on Monday, accusing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys of violating his constitutional rights.

Brown was not deported after a friend provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency with proof of his citizenship.

Brown, who resides in the Keys, said he was arrested last April by deputies at the request of ICE agents.

He said he repeatedly told the deputies that he is a US citizen, and offered to produce a birth certificate showing he was born in Philadelphia.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they do not comment on pending litigation