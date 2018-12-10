UPDATE: Missing female school principal reunited with family

Fifty-two-year-old Ilna Greyson, otherwise called ‘Ingrid’, a school principal of Bounty Hall district in Wakefield, Trelawny, who was reported missing since Friday, December 8, has been reunited with her family.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) on Sunday officially confirmed the good news.

Greyson reportedly went missing after advising family members that she was travelling to the parish capital, Falmouth.

While claims of a reunion were in the air for some time before the official confirmation, it is understood that the police were not availed of the good news before Sunday.

The CCU said Greyson is reported to be in good health.