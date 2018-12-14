UPDATE: JDF lieutenant accused of killing wife

A Jamaica Defence Force lieutenant is accused of killing his attorney-at-law wife on Thursday morning.

Police said the man is currently in custody following the stabbing death of 34-year-old Nordraka Williams-Burnett at their home in West Kirkland Heights, Kingston 19. Williams-Burnett was the head of conveyancing at law firm Townsend, Whyte and Porter.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that about 5:00 am, residents heard strange sounds coming from the couple’s home and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, checks were made at the premises and the body of Williams-Burnett was found in a room with multiple stab wounds.

Her husband was also seen sitting inside the room and was subsequently taken into custody. He reportedly had been undergoing psychiatric treatment in recent days.

There have been an outpouring of tributes to Williams-Burnett since news of her death emerged.

Top counsel Christopher Townsend, one of the lead attorneys at the law firm where Williams Burnett worked, told Loop News earlier Thursday that, “She was a valued member of staff and our close family member.”