UPDATE: ‘Cruz’ dead, not ‘Prekeh’-UPDATED!

The security forces have confirmed that one of the country’s most wanted men, Richard Anderson, otherwise called ‘Cruz’, a top-tier member of the remnants of the infamous Ratty Gang from Cambridge, St James, was shot and killed in a security operation in the Richmond Hill community and surrounding areas of the parish on Monday morning.

Initial reports from the security forces pointed to the deceased as Delano Wilmot, alias ‘Prekeh’, the new leader of the gang, who is wanted for multiple murders and shootings. But the correct information has since been presented.

A high-powered rifle was seized during the security force operation.

A manhunt is now under way to capture Wilmot himself, who has so far managed to escape the security dragnet.