Two taxi operators held with over 1,400 outstanding tickets

Police say they have apprehended two Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) drivers each with over 700 outstanding traffic tickets.

Officers from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) said the men were held during a robust traffic enforcement operation in the corporate area on Tuesday.

No further details were disclosed regarding the operation.

“There are several drivers who disregarded the opportunity to clean their slate via two amnesties hence we are leaving no stones unturned,” Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen said.

The men, who are from the Corporate Area, are scheduled to appear before the Traffic Court on Wednesday, November 21.