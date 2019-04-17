Two people held in murder of 8-y-o St Andrew girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that two people have been taken in custody in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Chantae Skyers whose body was found in an area known as Blue Hole in Sterling Castle in St Andrew yesterday.

Chantae, who is from Sterling Castle, reportedly left for school last Thursday clad in her school uniform — a navy blue tunic, white blouse and black shoes.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has since dispatched its grief and trauma team to support staff and students at Red Hills Primary in St Andrew where she was a student.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that the two people are now being questioned.