Two killed, one injured in Westmoreland shootings

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Three people were shot, two fatally, in two separate incidents in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland yesterday, the police are reporting.

In the first incident, 26-year-old labourer, Owen Browne otherwise called ‘Kuwane’ of Hudson Street in the parish and another man were reportedly walking along the roadway about 3:50 pm when four men travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car, exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting them.

The injured men were assisted to the hospital by residents, where Brown was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in stable condition.

In the second incident, 37-year-old Joel Frazer, otherwise called ‘Ganz’, a cookshop operator of Meylers Avenue, Westmoreland was gunned down in front of his shop.

Reports are that about 6:55 pm, Frazer was at the front of his shop with other persons when two motorcycles drove up. The pillion rider reportedly opened gunfire at Frazer, hitting him several times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.