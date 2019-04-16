Blog Post

16 April 2019

Two killed in motor vehicle crash in St Catherine

By
A man and woman were killed in a motor vehicle crash along the Dam Head main road, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Full details of the crash have not yet been disclosed but reports reaching Loop News are that about 3:45 a.m., the two were traveling in an AD wagon motor vehicle which collided with a tipper motor truck.

The two injured persons were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

The incident has resulted in major traffic pile up in the area. As a result, police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area as the roadway has been reduced to single lane traffic.

Police say they are currently working along the corridor to carrying out traffic management duties to assist in reducing the traffic.

More updates will follow.

