Two Killed, Five Injured In Latest US Mass Shooting

Two women are dead and five others injured in yet another mass shooting in the United States (US).

The latest incident happened in Tallahassee, Florida last evening after a man entered a hot yoga studio and opened fire.

When the shooting ended Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, were found with gunshot wounds and later died.

Authorities say two persons remain in hospital while the others have been treated and released.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo says investigators believe the gunman, who has been identified as Scott Paul Beierle, also killed himself.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

The incident comes one week after a gunman killed eleven people inside a synagogue in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Tallahassee police chief says his officers responded to reports of the shooting at Tallahassee Hot Yoga within “three to three-and-a-half minutes by which time Beierle was already dead.”

He says there are indications that several people inside the yoga studio fought back and tried to not only save themselves, but other people, “which is a testament to their courage.”

Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida, announced, after the shooting, that he would be cutting short a campaign event and return to the city.