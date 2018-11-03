Tufton Hails Local Gov’t For Promoting Public Health

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has underlined the importance of partnership between local government and the health ministry in helping to promote and maintain good public health.

In giving the main address at the launch of Local Government and Community Development Month at the Claude Stuart Park in Port Maria, St Mary, on Thursday, Tufton used the opportunity to publicly thank the local authority for its role.

“I want to speak personally as minister of health and as a citizen. Local government is absolutely critical,” Tufton acknowledged.

He said that last year, Jamaica’s health facilities saw three million visitors, of which 185,000 were persons spending an average of five days in hospital.

Of that amount, over 95 per cent were treated and sent back home, with approximately 4.5 per cent being deceased.

“That’s the tangible evidence, despite the headlines sometimes that we’re not doing enough and we can always do more. I believe for the most part, our healthcare professionals have been successful.

“A big part of that success is the partnership that we have had to establish and that has been established over an extended period of time, and in this regard, and in celebration of Local Government Month, I want to make it very clear, public health would not be nearly as effective without the involvement, the integration and the participation of the local authority. Thanks to those who have worked at the local-government level and who have combined their efforts with our public-health officials to play that important role.”

SHOWING APPRECIATION

“In some instances, too often, we don’t demonstrate our appreciation of the role of the local authority, and I think we need to show appreciation, and I would like to publicly state that here and now.”

Several mayors and councillors from across the island attended the launch. Local Government Month is being observed under the theme ‘Protecting the Vulnerable, Establishing Hope Through Local Governance’.

The day also saw the opening of the newly constructed Drop-In Centre, which is located on the grounds of the Claude Stuart Park.

The new facility, which cost $14 million to construct, will serve over 100 homeless persons in St Mary.

More than a dozen government agencies supported the launch by erecting booths to disseminate information and offer assistance to the public throughout the day