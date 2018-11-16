Trelawny accountant remanded on charge of murdering taxi operator

The Trelawny police have charged 52-year-old accountant, Phillip Whittaker, with the murder of 43-year-old taxi operator, Garfield Bynloss, who was shot dead in Falmouth last Thursday.

Whittaker appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court in Falmouth on Thursday and was remanded in custody to reappear in court on November 19.

Reports are that about 11:00 p.m., Bynloss was shot and killed by the accused during a disputealong Cornwall Street in the vicinity of a petrol station. The deceased received gunshot wounds to his face and other upper sections of his body.

He was taken to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Whittaker visited the Falmouth Police Station and reported that he had a dispute with Binloss, who was driving a grey Toyota Wish motorcar.

Whittaker alleged that Bynloss drove the car down on him and was reaching for something inside the vehicle, which he believed to have been a weapon, and he became fearful and pulled his licensed firearm and opened fire, hitting the taxi operator.

Whittaker was charged following a question and answer session with police investigators on Tuesday in the presence of his attorney.