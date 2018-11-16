Three held for seizure of some 2,000 pounds of ganja in St Elizabeth

Three men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure of compressed ganja weighing approximately 2,000 pounds in St Elizabeth on Wednesday night.

Three vehicles were also seized.

Reports are that about 7:15 p.m. during an anti-narcotics operation, three vehicles were intercepted by members of the Narcotics Division along Main Street in Black River in the parish.

During a search of one of the vehicles, several packages of compressed ganja weighing about 2,000 pounds were found.

The drugs and the vehicles were seized and the three drivers taken into custody.

The Narcotics police are investigating the seizure.