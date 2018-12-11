Thieves use sledgehammers to break into Kingston business outlet

Thieves used sledgehammers to break into a business establishment in downtown Kingston over the weekend, making off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods and other items.

Police report that, about 4:00 am Saturday, men armed with sledgehammers went to the business outlet located close to Rose Lane and Pechon Street and broke down the wall leading into the business place.

“Reports we received are that the men came in groups, some acting as lookout men while others spent an extended period breaking down a section of the wall and breaking off the locks to the business place,” an investigator told Loop News.

The men made good their escape with the loot before an alarm was raised with the police.