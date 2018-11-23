THE END … No more Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall

Producers of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall (MKQ) have closed the curtains on the popular television show after 11 years.

Mark Kenny, executive producer, said that he is happy to move on to something new, even as he remains proud of what MKQ has done for the Jamaican entertainment landscape.

“I prefer to end on a high note and make way for something new to ensure what we bring to the viewers is always fresh,” he said.

Kenny has moved to assure loyal dancehall fans to reflect on how the show evolved over the years and look forward to something new in 2019.

Telecia Lindo Johnson, marketing manager, Magnum Tonic Wine, said the brand is “very pleased with the successes of Magnum Kings & Queens of Dancehall over the last eleven years”.

The MKQ show presented many upcoming artistes with an opportunity to showcase their talents in a safe, friendly, competitive environment. Competitors have been exposed to some of Jamaica’s best entertainers, DJs, producers and managers in the entertainment industry through a panel of highly skilled and qualified judges. It has given rise to stars such as Tanto Blacks, Devin the Dakta, Rygin King, Jah Bouks, Specialist, Innovator, Pink Boss, Kalado, Gaza Kim, Deep Jahi and Stylysh.

The 2015 Magnum King, Devin the Dakta, earned a Grammy nomination in 2016 and a 2017 single that placed him on the billboard charts. The 2011 Magnum Queen, Naoma, earned a Grammy nomination for her contribution to the 2012 Sly & Robbie album: ‘Sly & Robbie and the Jam Masters — New Legend — Jamaica 50th Edition’.

The news of its cancellation came as a shock for the reigning Magnum King, Bluugo.

“There were no signs that the competition would come to an end throughout my participation or for years to come,” he said.

“Maybe my getting through the competition and winning was a sign that it was the year. In any case, I am forever grateful to have received the opportunity and proud to be part of the MKQ family.”

Bluugo stands as a testament to the value of MKQ to society sharing that he made numerous attempts to be a part of the competition since 2010 but persevered until he made the mark in 2018.

“I started this journey as basically a fan of the show, and now, although learning that I would be the last Magnum King is extremely surprising, I feel more honoured to know I will be wearing the title as the reigning champion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Safiya who wears the title of Magnum Queen 2018, said that it served as a blessing to her career.

“It gave me an audience and also hope, knowing that there will always be listeners. The cancellation of the show is heartbreaking because the exposure an upcoming artiste gets from their platform is more than enough to make a mark in the industry and the fact that this opportunity will be no more is really sad,” Safiya told The WEEKEND STAR.

Magnum said it will be partnering with Kenny and his team for the production of another cutting edge TV show that is aimed at nurturing talent and promoting Jamaica’s dancehall culture.