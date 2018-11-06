TAJ Reopens Falmouth Office After $157M Renovation Of New Location

After spending $157 million to renovate the new location for its Falmouth office, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will reopen tomorrow.

TAJ says the 4,000 square foot property located at 5 Cornwall Street in the historic town features several amenities designed for greater comfort and efficiency.

It has been designed to preserve the Georgian architecture in keeping with Falmouth’s designation as a heritage town. The two-storey facility will accommodate 30 staff members, including four staffers from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, along with wheelchair access and parking for the physically disabled persons. There will be adequate parking for regular customers.

Importantly, TAJ says it will also be piloting its new automated Queue Management System at the new office, which is designed to significantly improve customer traffic management.

It says the new system is expected to become a recurrent feature at tax offices across the island in the long term.

All services previously offered at the old location will continue to be available at the new location when it opens at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The move forms part of the TAJ’s thrust to improve service and increase efficiency