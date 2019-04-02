Suspicion lands ‘Pull Up’ on gun charge in Westmoreland

A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division seized a firearm and arrested and charged a man for the reported find on the Causeway main road in the parish on Sunday, March 31.

The accused is 26-year-old Dwayne Galloway, otherwise called ‘Pull Up’, a labourer of Mint Road, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 8:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area, when they saw Galloway, whose actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a HS2000 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in his possession.

Galloway was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He is to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court at a date to be announced.