Suspect in females’ fiery deaths goes for Champagnie

The man who has been held by the police in relation to the death of St Hugh’s High School student, Tashai Munda, and her mother, has retained the services of well-known attorney-at-law, Peter Champagne, to handle his defence.

Reports reaching Loop News were that the man had made contact with the prominent attorney and was preparing to launch a legal challenge following accusations that he was responsible for the deaths of the two females.

Contacted over the weekend, Champagnie confirmed the reports that he is to represent the man who is considered the main suspect in the case.

The attorney also confirmed reports that his client is claiming that he has been wrongly accused.

“He is pleading his innocence in respect to the dastardly act,” said Champagne.

Police said Munda and her mother died one day apart, on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, respectively, after they sustained severe burns from a fire at their house last Sunday.

Police said the main suspect was thereafter taken into custody, and is to be questioned by investigators.

“The man considered the main suspect in the case is now in custody. That is as much as we can reveal at this time,” a police source told Loop News on Saturday.

The source declined to say how and where the man was held.

The police reported that Munda and other family members were inside their three-bedroom house at Salisbury Plains in St Andrew when a fire broke out inside the living room.

They were among six occupants of the premises. All the occupants managed to escape through a window, but Tashai, her mother and her grandmother suffered injuries and were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital along with others less serious injuries.

The grandmother was treated and released, but Tashai and her mother were both admitted in serious conditions, and later succumbed to their injuries.

The blaze is suspected to have resulted from an arson attack by an individual with whom Tashai’s mother shared an intimate relationship.

Since Tashai’s death, members of the St Hugh’s school community have reacted in shock and have even taken to social media to pay tribute to the deceased student.