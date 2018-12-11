Suspect in burning deaths of St Hugh’s student and her mom, freed

The man who was held by the police for questioning in relation to the burning deaths of St Hugh’s High School student, Tashai Munda, and her mother, Shanna-Kay Bowen, has been released without charge.

The man was released following a question and answer session with the police in the presence of his attorney, Peter Champagne, on Monday.

Champagne confirmed that his client was thereafter released without being charged.

Police said Munda and her mother died one day apart, on Wednesday and Thursday, November 28 and 29, respectively, after they sustained severe burns from a fire at their house days before.

Police said the man who was considered the main suspect in relation to the crime, was thereafter taken into custody, and was to be questioned by investigators.

The police reported that Tashai and other family members were inside their three-bedroom house at Salisbury Plains in St Andrew, when a fire broke out inside the living room.

The now deceased persons were among six occupants of the premises.

All the occupants managed to escape through a window, but Tashai, her mother and her grandmother suffered significant burn injuries in the process, and were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital along with others with less serious injuries.

The grandmother was treated and released, but Tashai and her mother were both admitted in serious conditions, and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the blaze is suspected to have resulted from an arson attack.

Since Tashai’s death, members of the St Hugh’s school community have reacted in shock, and have even taken to social media to pay tribute to the deceased student.