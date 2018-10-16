Sunshine Girls Whitewash England Roses

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls completed a 3-0 series whitewash victory over rivals England Roses after their 58-43 in game three of their three-Test Lasco Sunshine Series at the National Indoor Sports Centre last evening. The victory was the second straight series win for the Jamaicans in over two years after their 2-1 series in England in 2016.

The Sunshine Girls came out firing in the first quarter with captain Jhaniele Fowler-Reid scoring eight straight goals as the Jamaicans took a 16-10 lead at the end of the period. The Jamaican defensive unit which comprises of Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Stacian Facey, and Jodi-Ann Ward was also impressive for the Sunshine Girls as they combined to shutdown the Roses attacking unit. The Sunshine Girls were also very dominant in the second stanza as they outscored the English girls 14-11 for a 30-21 lead at half time. Reid was also very impressive for Sunshine Girls as she dominated the Roses defenders on her way to scoring 11 goals in the quarter. The Jamaicans, who are ranked fourth in the world, two places below the Roses in the world rankings, increased their lead in the third period as they outscored the Roses 16-13 for a 46-34 lead at the end of the stanza.

Reid, who is rated as the best shooter in the world, had an excellent third quarter for the hosts as she scored 15 of the Sunshine Girls 16 goals in the quarter. The Roses proved no match for the Jamaicans in the fourth quarter as they were outclassed at both ends of the court. Reid top scored with 42 goals from 46 attempts, and she received support from Shanice Beckford, who netted 12 goals from 17 tries. Georgia Fisher was the leading scorer for the Roses with 24 goals from 28 attempts.