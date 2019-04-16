Students sit final components of PEP today, tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Grade six students will sit the final components of this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP), the curriculum based test this morning and tomorrow.

Scheduled for today are the Language Arts and Science tests, while Mathematics and Social Studies will be done tomorrow. Each exam will last 90 minutes.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in a release yesterday sought to assure that the necessary provisions have been made for an efficient and smooth running of these activities.

Students with special needs will receive relevant support.

More than 40,000 students are registered to sit the PEP exams, which replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test as the national secondary school entrance examination.

It is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical thinking capabilities at the end of primary level education.

The ministry also reminded that grades four and five students will sit the Performance Task component of the PEP in May and June respectively.

It urged teachers, parents and stakeholders to continue their preparations for this aspect of the exam.