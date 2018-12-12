STGC, Munro educators top LASCO awards

Margaret Campbell and Amorkard Brown were named LASCO/ Ministry of Education Principal and Teacher of the Year respectively on Tuesday at an awards luncheon at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

Campbell, principal of St George’s College, and Brown a teacher at Munro College, were lauded for their work over the years at their respective institutions.

Campbell copped the Principal of the Year award, ahead of first runner-up Rhynee KcKay of Kellits Primary School and second runner-up Brent James of Villa Road Primary and Junior High. Five principals vied for the award this year.

Brown defeated five other finalists for the Teacher of the Year, edging out Dahlia Brown-Dawson of Holmwood Technical, who was awarded first runner-up and second runner-up Rohan Harris of Manchester High School.

Campbell and Brown will each receive $250,000, a trophy and a trip to the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Develop (ASCD) Teacher Conference in Chicago, United States of America next year.

First runners-up McKay-Bennett and Brown-Dawson will receive $150,000, a trophy and a trip to the ASCP conference in Chicago, while second runners-up James and Harris receiving $100,000 and a trophy.

McKay-Bennett and Brown were the respective winners of the principal and teacher of the social media campaign, which was not a determining factor in the overall winner of both sections.

Principal and Teacher of the Year 2018

See more photos in the slider by Marlon Reid.

The campaign, designed to elicit public interest and participation had McKay-Bennett’s video receiving over 11,000 views and 900 likes while Brown’s video garnered over 9,000 views and 1,000 likes.

Guest speaker at the awards luncheon Donna Duncan-Scott, JMMG Group’s Executive Director, Culture and Human Development, implored the teachers to start “possibility thinking”.

Duncan-Scott said the idea came to her after watching Founder and Executive Chairman of the LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin on the popular television programme “Profile”, years ago.

“What possibilities can we see for ourselves, schools, organisations and Jamaica differently in 2019”, she asked.

JMMB Group senior exec, Donna Duncan-Scott

“We have to declare it after we can see it and then we have to search for it, no matter what. When we look at the examples of our teachers and our principals, let us use that now to just motivate us for this year going forward, to make it the best year ever,” Duncan-Scott said.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green told the teachers that they are all winners because they inspire and shape the lives of the nation’s children.

According to Green, data from the ministry shows that schools rise and fall depending on the strength and weakness of principals and that is the reason for the ministry to put in place programmes to assist school heads.

Green, whose mother is a retired teacher, said, “the importance of teachers is something that cannot be understated because of all the professions that there are in the world, the most important profession is that of teaching, as it is on that which all other professions are based.”

Chin, who started the award in 1997, asked for help in the LASCO Foundation’s new initiative, which is helping at-risk youths.

“We launched the LASCO Foundation in October of this year, to target and rescue at-risk youths from a life of crime. I believe with my heart that the road to a safer and more peaceful Jamaica, lies in rescuing these at-risk youth,” Chin said.

“It’s simple: if there are no criminals, there can be no crime. Therefore, let’s do our part to make a significant dent in the creation of criminals. They were not born criminals, they were created by their environment,” Chin added.