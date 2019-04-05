Blog Post

News from us
05 April 2019

St James man held on lottery scamming charges

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
,

A court date is being finalized for a St. James man who was charged with possession of identity information with intent following an operation at his home in Paradise Heights, Norwood in the parish on Thursday, April 4, the police are reporting.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Tajay Singh, otherwise called ‘Coolie Man’.

According to information received from the Lottery Scam Task Force, the search was carried out at Singh’s home between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. A cellular phone, a laptop and a tablet were analyzed and files populated with identity information of persons living overseas were found; he was arrested and charged.

The investigation continues.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

05April

TUNE IN!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

Amendments to Registration of Titles Act to be finalised this year
0 Comment
Trelawny police hard-pressed to contain serious crimes
0 Comment
Cherry Gardens man killed in horrific crash on PJ Patterson Highway
0 Comment
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial
RSS
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram