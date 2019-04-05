St James man held on lottery scamming charges

A court date is being finalized for a St. James man who was charged with possession of identity information with intent following an operation at his home in Paradise Heights, Norwood in the parish on Thursday, April 4, the police are reporting.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Tajay Singh, otherwise called ‘Coolie Man’.

According to information received from the Lottery Scam Task Force, the search was carried out at Singh’s home between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. A cellular phone, a laptop and a tablet were analyzed and files populated with identity information of persons living overseas were found; he was arrested and charged.

The investigation continues.