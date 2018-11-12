St James gangster ‘Prekeh’ cut down

One of the country’s most wanted men, Delano “Prekeh” Wilmot was shot and killed during an operation by the security forces in Richmond Hill, St James and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

Wilmot, who was the alleged leader of the remains of the notorious Ratty Gang, was wanted for multiple murders and shootings.

A high powered rifle was seized during the operation.

A manhunt is currently underway to capture Wilmot’s crony, Richard Anderson, also called “Cruz”.

The former leader of the Ratty Gang, Ryan ‘Ratty’ Peterkin was shot and killed earlier this year during a reported gun battle with members of a joint police military party in Westmoreland.