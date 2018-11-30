Blog Post

30 November 2018

St Hugh’s student dies after house firebombed

By
Tashl MundaTashl Munda

A St Hugh’s High School student has died after suffering severe burns in an arson attack at her home in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as Tashl Munda.

Tashl and her mother suffered severe burns earlier this week when a man firebombed their home.

The child and her mother, who were both inside the house at the time of the attack, were rushed to hospital where they were admitted. Tashl subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The attacker is said to be a boyfriend of the mother. However, that has not been confirmed.

30November

