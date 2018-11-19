Spending spree leads to ‘significant amount’ of Western Union ‘loot’

Reports are emerging that some of the funds that were stolen in last Monday’s multi-million dollar heist at the Western Union outlet on Kingston Street in downtown Kingston, have been recovered.

While the police remain tight-lipped about their investigations, sources close to the incident have told Loop News that significant sums of cash were recovered by investigators at premises in the Luke Lane area of downtown Kingston and law enforcement personnel are following more information that could lead to the recovery of additional funds from the stolen amount.

A Loop News team visited the downtown community where the cash was reportedly recovered and learnt from sources in the area that the authorities became aware that proceeds from the Western Union loot were in the area after sums of money were observed being handed out to some individuals, who later went on spending sprees.

“Man get all money and just a walk a dish out cash and other man start boast that them going buy a racing car,” said one source.

However, while it was said that significant sums of money were recovered in the community, there was no indication of the approximate overall amount that was recovered.

But since the recovery of the funds, two men, Kemar and Marlon Black, who are said to be brothers, have been arrested and charged in connection with the stolen money.

Information reaching Loop News is that one of the accused men was recently deported from the United States, and he has had other run-ins with the law in the past. The full extent of his past brushes with the law is, however, not known.

Meanwhile, the police are still keeping close to their chest the amount of money that was stolen in the heist. The authorities have still not confirmed or denied reports that close to $11 million was removed from the money transfer entity.

And there are reports that several other persons have been placed on the police’s radar as they step up the high-level probe into the matter.