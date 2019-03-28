Some tax offices open Saturday to facilitate property tax payments

With April 1 being the due date for persons to make property tax payments, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) said it will be opening select tax offices this Saturday, March 30, to deal with the expected last minute rush.

While it will be making the special accommodation on Saturday, the TAJ is urging taxpayers not to wait until the last minute to visit the tax offices as they could experience delays due to the expected increase in customer traffic.

The TAJ is also reminding taxpayers that they have the option of querying their liabilities and making the payments online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

The following tax offices will be opened from 10:00am – 2:00pm Saturday:

– St Andrew

– Mandeville

– May Pen

– Spanish Town

– St Ann’s Bay

– Montego Bay

– Savanna-la-mar

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its regular Saturday opening hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, employers who are still in the process of filing their Annual Employer’s Return (S02) due April 1 will be able to get support at any of the tax offices that will be opened on Saturday. This will allow them to file their returns that must be filed online, with assistance from TAJ personnel.

Employers are also urged to file on time to avoid the $5,000 monthly penalty for failure to do so.

In the meantime, taxpayers will also be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions, including renewing driver’s licences, processing motor vehicle documents, paying property taxes and traffic ticket fines and applying for a taxpayer registration number (TRN).

However, audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday opening hours.