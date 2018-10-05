The police are reporting that they have seized 16 more firearms at Kingston Wharf.

This follows the recovery of 10 guns and 640 rounds of ammunition at the port on Tuesday.

Four men were arrested in connection with that seizure.

Today, the police say investigators from the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch, the Narcotics Division and Jamaica Customs’ Contraband Enforcement Team conducted a secondary operation at the container terminal where they discovered the 16 nine millimetre pistols along with 16 magazines and one 9 millimetre round of ammunition.

The police say the operations, which began as early as yesterday morning, have so far led to the seizure of a total of 26 firearms, 641 rounds of ammunition, multiple magazines and a silencer in 24 hours.

The operations and investigations continue.