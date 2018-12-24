Serious crime reduction momentum heading into the holiday season

With just a day to go before Christmas, police crime statistics are showing that a number of areas of serious crimes continue to remain significantly behind last year’s corresponding figures.

According to data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for the period January 1 to December 22, a total of 1,254 murders were committed across the island. The data shows this is significantly less than the 1,612 murders which were committed for the year 2017.

The data also shows continued reductions in other serious crimes.

For the mentioned period, crime statistics show that a total of 1,130 shooting incidents were recorded, which is 318 less than the 1,448 cases that were recorded for last year.

The downward trend of rapes was also shown, with 424 cases recorded from January 1 to December 22, in comparison to 479, or 55 less than the number of cases recorded for 2017.

For cases of aggravated assault, 361 were recorded for the period mentioned above, which compared with 410 cases recorded for last year.

The police have linked ongoing initiatives involving members of the island’s security forces, including states of emergency and Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) that were imposed across the island, as factors that have contributed significantly to the downward trend among some serious crimes.