Senior cop attacked at home by men with M16 rifle

Local law enforcers are searching for a group of men who carried out a brazen daylight attack at the home of a senior policeman in St Catherine on Thursday.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m. the policeman went to a financial institution and withdrew a sum of money.

He reportedly left the bank and went home, where he parked his vehicle and came out of the unit before noticing a car with a group of men aboard driving towards him.

Information reaching Loop News is that the cop became suspicious and pulled his firearm and stood close to his vehicle.

The car with the men pulled up and a man alighted from the vehicle with an M16 assault rifle and opened fire at the lawman.

The shooter was later joined by two other men from the vehicle, both with handguns.

Reports are that the policeman was forced to beat a hasty retreat as the criminals peppered the area with bullets.

The cop reportedly ran into nearby premises and again took cover.

The criminals then went into his vehicle, from which they stole a laptop computer and several other valuables, before driving away from the scene.

The policeman was later taken to a medical facility, where he was treated for minor injuries.

A search has since been launched for the attackers.