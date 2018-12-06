Senior citizen stabbed to death in Ocho Rios town centre

Police investigators in St Ann are trying to locate the person(s) responsible for the stabbing death of an elderly man on Main Street in the heart of Ocho Rios, St Ann early on Wednesday morning.

The killing of the senior citizen pushed the murder rally in the parish to 43 so far this year.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old labourer Carl Reddish of Ocho Rios.

Police reports are that at about 1:00 a.m., Reddish was seen lying in a pool of blood on the roadway in the vicinity of the town centre.

Pedestrians who found the injured man, alerted the police and upon their arrival, Reddish was observed with stab wounds. He was assisted to the hospital by the police, but was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

Prior to his death, there were 42 reported cases of murder in the parish.

The 43 homicides this year compare with 58 for the similar period last year.