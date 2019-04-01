Security guard dies after being stabbed by high school student

A security guard who was reportedly attacked and stabbed by a student at a prominent high school in a problem-plagued Westmoreland community, has succumbed to his injuries.

The police are reporting that the guard, identified as Clifton Lumley, was on duty at the school on Friday, when the incident occurred.

The guard was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Reports of the attack come a year to the month when a bus driver was attacked by a group of a high school students in Green Island, Hanover. A two-minute video of that incident last year showed the adult bus driver purchasing an item from a vendor at a bus stop, before being surrounded by a group of menacing male students, who began to hurl threats and abuse at the man.

One of the students, with a ‘chopper’ in hand, is then seen hitting the man in the face, following which the attack intensifies, with other students joining in the assault on the man amid cheering and recording of the incident, including from female students.