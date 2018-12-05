Security forces launch islanwide operation

A joint police/military anti-crime operation is now underway across several parishes islandwide.

Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Clarendon, St Catherine, and Kingston and St Andrew are the parishes being targeted, according to law enforcement officials.

These areas will reportedly see a large deployment of soldiers and police over the coming days and weeks, conducting targeted raids, vehicle check points, aerial operations, patrols, cordon and searches, snap raids and curfews, in the pursuit of wanted men and high violence producers.

Major Basil Jarrett, Civil Military Cooperation and Media Affairs Officer for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), said in a news release that the operations are aimed at reducing the level of murder and violent crimes heading into the festive season and breaking and dismantling the gangs and gang activity that have persisted in these communities.

“The JDF has committed all available resources and personnel to the fight as we put our support behind the police who are leading the operations,” Jarrett said.

Law abiding citizens are being urged to play their part by calling the various dedicated tip lines to give information on known criminal activity.”

The number is 876-837-8888 to give information on known criminal activity.