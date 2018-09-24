Romain Virgo Shares Proposal Video

Romain Virgo has released the official music video for his romantic single titled ‘In This Together.’

The Reggae singer shares a very special moment with his fans as the Gareth Daley (GD Films)-directed visuals is also the proposal video for Virgo and his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth.

Track number four on Romain Virgo’s new ‘LoveSick’ album, ‘In This Together’ is produced by Donovan Germain of Penthouse Records for VP Records.

“We’re in this together love me forever / Ain’t no pulling out just love me for life / Through sickness or health, poverty or wealth / Ain’t no pulling out Just love me for life, say you’d be my wife,” Romain Virgo sings over the beat.