RJRGLEANER Town Hall Meeting | CLA Investigating Security Breach Which Led To Publication Of List Of Licensees

Chairman of the Cannabis Licensing (CLA), Hyacinth Lightbourne, says there was a security breach when the names of the list of entities granted licences was published.

Speaking at the RJRGLEANER Town Hall Meeting on ganja at the Jamaica College auditorium on Thursday, Lightbourne reasoned that because the industry is not being banked, entities are at potential risk because they could be holding large sums of cash.

Earlier in the town hall meeting, David Noel made it clear the banks are maintaining their stand-off position with ganja, as banking the industry could jeopardise their relationship with overseas banks.

He noted that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level in the United States of America.