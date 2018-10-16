Reparation Centre Calls For All Jamaican Heroes To Be Remembered

courtesy of the jamaica gleaner

The Centre for Reparation Research at the University of the West Indies is charging Jamaicans to use National Heroes’ Day as an opportunity to remember every man and woman, who in his or her own way, was a hero.

The centre says it is important for Jamaicans to remember heroes and heroines who fought for the rights of Jamaicans to be free.

“They fought for us to be free from enslavement, free from torture, free from brutality, and now free to make their own decisions as a result of political independence,” the centre says.

Professor Verene Shepherd, Director of the Centre, highlights the importance of remembering that our heroes and heroine did not resist without the assistance of other brave men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Professor Shepherd says, “We have to ensure that, in venerating these seven, we do not forget others like Chief Takyi (Tacky) and Chief Jamaica as well as little known men and women including Joseph Fitzroy and Elizabeth Ball from St James, Esther Comba from Hanover, and Edward Warren from St Elizabeth, all of whom were tried and sentenced by Court Marital for their role in the 1831/32 Emancipation War.

“Sam Sharpe, Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, and Nanny of the Maroons did not fight the horrors of colonialism on their own. Neither did Marcus Garvey alone push for rights and respect for Jamaicans in the post-Slavery period. Even Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley had help navigating Jamaica to and through political independence. Each of Jamaica’s heroes and its only heroine instead reflects a regional spirit of resistance against colonialism and the use and abuse of human beings of African descent. Let us use Heroes’ Day as an opportunity to remember every single man and woman who in his or her own way, was a hero.”