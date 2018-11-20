Protesting transport operators to take grouses to Parliament, ministry

Private operators of public passenger vehicles (PPV) who staged a more than seven-hour protest in St Andrew on Monday, say they are now preparing a letter to present to Members of Parliament (MP) and officials in the Transport Ministry to highlight the concerns that they have over aspects of the new Road Traffic Act that is before Parliament.

“We believe the proposals are not only unfair but are also targeting members of the industry. As a result, we are preparing a letter which we intend to hand over to officials within the Parliament who will be reviewing proposals on the New Road Traffic Act,” said Louis Barton, head of the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO).

Barton said he intends to hand over the letter before the end of the week.

Among the proposals that have drawn the ire of the cabbies is the move to hold motor vehicle owners accountable for traffic offences that are committed by individuals, they have authorised to drive their vehicles.

Raymond Byles, President of the All-Island United Route Taxi Association, argued that the punishment – to penalise owners – would be misplaced while suggesting that the move will not act as a deterrent for the drivers who are actually committing the offences.

“What the Government is proposing needs to be reviewed,” Byles told Loop News on Monday morning as he joined a large group of striking operators close to a section of Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree.

According to the Bill that was tabled by Transport Minister, Robert Montague, tickets and fines shall apply to the owner of the vehicle as if the owner was driving the vehicle when the breach was committed. However, the owners will not be hit with demerit points as a result of the breaches.

The move has been touted as one of many measures in the new Road Traffic Act that will go a far way in helping to restore order on the nation’s streets.

However, Byles described the proposal as an all-out attack against the taxi industry, which he claims is being used as a scapegoat by the authorities.

“The measures they are planning to put in place will not solve the problem,” Byles argued.

The transport operators are also voicing their displeasure over the proposed fine for public passenger vehicle operators who are caught driving without a badge showing that they have gone through the requisite training.

Barton expressed outrage at the measure and others which he said will take money from the pockets of industry members while there are no plans, he said, to increase fares.

“We think that some of the proposals are totally ridiculous,” said Barton.