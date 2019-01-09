Prime Minister visits five-year-old letter writer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on Tuesday, took time out to visit a five-year-old child, Makai McLawrence, who sent him a letter during the festive season with a request for him to visit his school, Small Treasures Child Care in St Andrew.

The Prime Minister posted a copy of the letter on his social media pages, which said: “Dear Most Honourable Andrew Holness. My name is Makai McLawrence. I am five years old. I attend Small Treasures Child Care, which is close to Jamaica House. I am inviting you to visit my school, to meet with the K3 students. We learnt about Jamaica’s motto, anthem, national heroes and you, our Prime Minister. We need a photograph of you”.

The PM said it is important for our children to understand the structure of the Government, to understand civic affairs, and to be able to express themselves.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness chats with students of Small Treasures Child Care. Photo courtesy of Andrew Holness’ Facebook page.

He also made reference to a letter from another child, Layla, sent to him by her mother during the festive season, which read: “Dear Santa. For Christmas and the New Year 2019, I would like there to be less crime in Jamaica and no more children going missing and also no more fires in Children’s Home. Next year, my brother will be taking PEP and he has been working very hard. I would like him to have a very relaxing Christmas and all his Christmas wishes come true.”

“What she asked for was not what a typical child would ask Santa Claus. She was asking for peace. I found that to be very, very touching,” Holness said.

Photo via Andrew Holness’ Facebook page.

After the Prime Minister’s comment, he visited Makai’s classroom and gave him the gift of a book.

Beaming with happiness, Makai and his classmates hugged and thanked the Prime Minister for taking the time to visit them.

“Thank you for responding and taking the time to visit us. We’re excited to have you. Thank you for coming,” Makai said.