An additional 15 disabled children left in hospitals around the island are to be accommodated by Mustard Seed Communities, on the request of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

This brings to 480 the number of children under the care of Mustard Seed Communities in 13 homes across the island.

This was announced by Father Garvin Augustine, Executive Director of Mustard Seed Communities International during the presentation of a symbolic ‘big cheque’ for $7.5 million by the planning committee of the annual Powerful Women & Men Perform for Charity show.

The amount represents all proceeds from this year’s staging of the annual event.

In expressing appreciation for the funds, Father Garvin said the contribution was timely and would help to support the “newest members of the family” of Mustard Seed Communities, aged five to 10.

“We have made the commitment to help these children and these funds will go a far way in making this a reality. Our children are motherless and fatherless and as their parents we have to take care of all their needs,” Father Garvin said.

Speaking at the handing over function, Cordel Green, chairman of the planning committee of the Powerful Women & Men show said over the past 18 years the concert had made over $80 million for the Mustard Seed Communities. Those funds have gone towards the wards’ care, food, clothing, medication, education and therapy.

In announcing the date of next year’s show as Sunday, June 9 at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Green appealed to Corporate Jamaica to support the worthy cause, while thanking those who continue to make their contributions, as well as the performers and volunteers.

“By supporting the show, you get to enjoy excellent exposure, but what is more invaluable is that by giving whatever you can to Mustard Seed you are exercising faith built on the parable of the mustard seed,” said Green.