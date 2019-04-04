PortlandEasternVotes: Police, soldiers posted at strategic points

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have taken their post at strategic locations across the Portland Eastern constituency as Jamaicans head to the polls to cast their votes.

In an effort to maintain an atmosphere of peace and safety during the parliamentary by-election, the JCF is supported by the members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

According to head of constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Deputy Superintendent Dahlia Garrick, additional resources have been sent to the parish since March.

The heightened security presence in the parish follows two shooting incidents last week during the fierce political campaigning by JLP candidate, Ann-Marie Vaz and PNP’s Damion Crawford.

The upsurge in violence has resulted in the death of Tevin McKenzie, a 24-year-old unemployed man of a Port Antonio address, whom the JLP has identified as one of its supporters and has also threatened to upend the electoral peace in the constituency for the past 17 years.