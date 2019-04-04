Blog Post

News from us
04 April 2019

PortlandEasternVotes: Police, soldiers posted at strategic points

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
,

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have taken their post at strategic locations across the Portland Eastern constituency as Jamaicans head to the polls to cast their votes.

In an effort to maintain an atmosphere of peace and safety during the parliamentary by-election, the JCF is supported by the members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

According to head of constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Deputy Superintendent Dahlia Garrick, additional resources have been sent to the parish since March.

The heightened security presence in the parish follows two shooting incidents last week during the fierce political campaigning by JLP candidate, Ann-Marie Vaz and PNP’s Damion Crawford.

The upsurge in violence has resulted in the death of Tevin McKenzie, a 24-year-old unemployed man of a Port Antonio address, whom the JLP has identified as one of its supporters and has also threatened to upend the electoral peace in the constituency for the past 17 years.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

04April

TUNE IN!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

Olympian Elaine Thompson awarded UTech, Jamaica Chancellor’s Medal
0 Comment
Bartlett Reviewing Policy Governing Use Of Black River
0 Comment
Bulletproof Windows For New Court Of Appeal Building
0 Comment
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial
RSS
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram