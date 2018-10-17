Port Maria’s State-Of-The-Art Market Under Construction

Courtesy of the jamaica Gleaner

Port Maria, St Mary:

A new state-of-the-art market is now under construction in Port Maria, St Mary to replace the old one which has fallen into disrepair.

Work on the market which started in July, will see a modern-day two-storey facility being built to accommodate fish and meat vendors and those selling agriculture produce.

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary said the construction, which is well overdue, could not have come at a better time as vendors were complaining bitterly about leaking roofs, which resulted in their goods being spoilt or damaged whenever it rains.

“It will be a modern two-story building with a plaza upstairs,” Creary informed.

“It will be done in two phases and commercial shops will be built and rented. Minister Desmond McKenzie, having learned about the plight of the vendors, has allocated $66 million for the construction of phase one.”

SANITARY CONVENIENCES

According to Creary, sanitary convenience for both male and female will be in place, along with piped water and basin for fish and meat vendors.

But while construction of the new market is being done, Mayor Creary sounded a warning to those operating illegally along the streets of Port Maria that a zero-tolerance approach will be implemented the minute the market is completed.

“There have been frequent complaints from those selling on the streets that there is no market for them to operate. I am urging those operating on the street to ply their trade inside the market, upon its completion. It will be spacious and can accommodate all of them. Those refusing to comply will be arrested and taken to court. I will not be running a lawless town in Port Maria,” he added.