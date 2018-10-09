Detective Constable Oneil Barrett, who is charged with perverting the course justice and attempting to solicit money, was today granted bail in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The 36-year-old policeman was offered bail in the amount of $150,000 with strict reporting conditions.

Allegations are that in November 2016 he demanded $30,000 from the complainant in order to pursue a murder investigation in relation to the death of the complainant’s sister.

The matter was reported to the police and following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Barrett was taken into custody and charged.

However, in applying for bail today, the policeman’s attorney, Peter Champagne, told the court that his client was not guilty of the charges arguing that he had merely related to the complainant that the eyewitness to her relative’s murder wanted $30,000 to give a written statement to the police.

Barrett is to return to court on October 19